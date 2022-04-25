The Big Story: 1,600 HDB flats, integrated sports facilities to be built in Farrer Park

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Around 1,600 new Housing Board flats will be built on a 10ha site in Farrer Park, and integrated with sports and recreational facilities including a new sports centre.

The Build-To-Order projects will be launched for sale within three years, HDB, Sport Singapore and the Urban Redevelopment Authority announced on Monday (April 25) as the agencies unveiled plans for the site.

In a nod to the area's rich sporting heritage, about 20 per cent of the site will be set aside as open spaces for sports and recreational uses, including a 1.2ha central green space comprising a field and a park.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discusses the reactions from the sporting community to these plans.

Separately, a report by the Institute of Policy Studies released on Monday found that between 41 and 51 per cent of respondents surveyed felt that flexible work arrangements, including work from home, should be the new norm for workplaces in Singapore.

Business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan shares more about the findings.

In other headlines, Mr Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected as the president of France, after a convincing victory over far-right candidate, Ms Marine Le Pen.

In his victory speech, Mr Macron, who portrays himself as a centrist, promised to heal the deep divisions in the country.

And joining this week's Asian Insider segment is Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh. He explains why he thinks a general election is imminent for the country this year.