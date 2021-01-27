The Big Story: 16-year-old S'porean detained under ISA for planning terrorist attacks at two mosques

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

A 16-year-old Singaporean student has been detained under the Internal Security Act for planning to attack two mosques and kill worshippers in Singapore on March 15 this year - the second anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks.

The youth is a Protestant Christian of Indian ethnicity, and is the youngest person detained under the ISA for terrorism-related activities to date, according to the Internal Security Department (ISD).

He is also the first detainee to be inspired by far-right extremist ideology.

The ISD said he was influenced by the Christchurch attacker, Brenton Tarrant.

Meanwhile, seniors in Ang Mo Kio began receiving Covid-19 jabs at the Ang Mo Kio polyclinic on Wednesday (Jan 27), under a pilot scheme that will eventually be expanded to seniors in other precincts.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the polyclinic, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Singaporeans have to take precautions as they celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, to guard against the risk of new clusters forming.

Separately, President Halimah Yacob also received her first dose of the vaccine at the Outram polyclinic.

We speak to Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist from the Rophi Clinic. He tells us more about the concerns the elderly have about getting the vaccine and offers advice to allay their worries.

Dr Leong also weighs in on the tightened Covid-19 measures that have been implemented ahead of the Chinese New Year.

We also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.