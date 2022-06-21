The Big Story: $1.5b support package to help S'poreans, businesses cope with rising prices

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A $1.5 billion support package to help lower-income families and vulnerable groups amid rising global inflation was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (June 21).

They will receive an additional goods and services tax (GST) Voucher - Cash Special Payment of up to $300 to be given out in August, which is on top of the regular GST Voucher - Cash of up to $400 that had earlier been announced.

The package will also provide a $100 utilities credit to every Singaporean household and extend more help to local companies, among other measures.

Senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C discusses the details of the announcement.

Meanwhile, the increase in the GST will proceed as planned, said Mr Wong, when asked if there would be any delay of the hike amid rising costs.

He said he understands that Singaporeans are worried that the upcoming GST increase will add to concerns about rising inflation and cost of living.

But the overall 2 percentage point increase in GST is necessary, he said.

In other headlines, the proposed ferry service of a direct route between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in Johor, Malaysia has been approved for operations.

When the new ferry service begins depends on BatamFast's final preparations to start operations, including obtaining the necessary approvals from other authorities.

Overseas, heavy monsoon rains in India and Bangladesh have flooded an airport and knocked down cellphone towers, bridges and power lines, cutting off communications for millions of people and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands.

At least 116 people have been killed in the flooding and lightning strikes, as well as in landslides, which have made rescue operations even more difficult, according to officials.

This latest catastrophic flooding comes less than a month after extreme rainfall submerged towns.