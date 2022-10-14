The Big Story: $1.5b package to help S'poreans cope with inflation

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A new $1.5 billion support package will give Singaporean households additional help to deal with rising prices, with more aid going to lower to middle-income groups, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Friday.

Some 2.5 million eligible adult Singaporeans will receive a special cost-of-living payment of up to $500 in December, as part of the package.

They will get the payment together with the GST Assurance Package cash payout that was announced at Budget 2022 to offset the impact of the upcoming one percentage point hike in Goods and Service Tax from 7 to 8 per cent on Jan 1, 2023.

In other stories, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has given its first assessment of inflation in 2023, saying the pace of price increases will ease in the second half of next year and that the effect of the upcoming GST hike should be "transitory".

This comes as the central bank boosted its support for the Singapore dollar to fight inflation by tightening monetary policy again, though the move was not as aggressive as widely expected.

"This policy shift, building on past tightening moves, will further reduce imported inflation and help curb domestic cost pressures," MAS said.

DBS senior economist Irvin Seah joins the programme to discusses these developments.