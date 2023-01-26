The Big Story: 15-year-old taken to hospital after being beaten up at fitness corner in Serangoon

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being beaten up at a fitness corner in Serangoon.

The police said the incident happened near Block 201 Serangoon Central on Jan 15, and they received a call for assistance at about 4.15pm.

The police have classified the case as rioting, and eight people aged 11 to 14 are assisting in investigations.

The incident was captured in a 52-second video that was circulated online.

Dr Geraldine Tan, director and principal psychologist of The Therapy Room, joins the show to discuss this incident. Does this and other recent brawls captured on camera show that youth violence is on the rise? She also shares advice on how victims of bullying can be supported.