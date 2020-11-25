The Big Story: 15 straight days of no local Covid-19 infections in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (Nov 25), Singapore reported zero Covid-19 cases in the community and workers' dormitories for the 15th day in a row.

This means that Singapore has cleared one incubation cycle of 14 straight days without any local cases.

We will speak to infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena, Dr Leong Hoe Nam, on the significance of this milestone, and the potential pitfalls that could trigger a resurgence in our local cases.

According to Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, as a key travel and transit hub in the region, Singapore has scope to establish itself as a safe and secure meeting place for businesses amid Covid-19.

He was speaking at TravelRevive, the first trade show here to pilot new safety measures for Mice events.

