The Big Story: 15 new local Covid-19 cases; no further tightening of rules for now, says Lawrence Wong

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (May 28) gave the clearest indication yet that no further tightening of Covid-19 measures will be necessary for now, before Singapore's phase two (heightened alert) period ends on June 13. He said prevailing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have been working so far as the number of new community cases have stabilised.

Fifteen new Covid-19 community cases were reported on Friday. Eleven are linked to previous cases, with eight already placed in quarantine and three detected through surveillance. The other four local cases are currently unlinked. In addition, there were 15 imported cases reported, including eight returning Singaporeans orpermanent residents.

Mr Wong, who's also co-chair of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, said a fuller update will be given at a press conference next Monday.

He also announced that an $800 million support package will be rolled out to help businesses and workers cope with the impact of tightened restrictions. It includes enhanced wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme for affected sectors such as gyms, fitness studios, performing arts organisations and arts education centres, as well as rental relief.

We also share other news in Singapore, including the latest developments in the Yishun incident involving police officers and an elderly woman and the offensive online poll on female Islamic religious teachers.

Overseas, India's official tally of daily Covid-19 infections has been falling in the past few days, offering hope that its second wave is ebbing. However, there are serious concerns that many new infections are not being reported, largely due to a dearth of testing in the countryside. India correspondent Rohini Mohan shares more on the situation in Chamarajanagar, which is located around 175km from Bangalore.