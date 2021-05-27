The Big Story: 14 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, lowest since May 12

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Thursday (May 27).

Fourteen of them are community cases, and one infection was reported in a migrant workers' dormitory.

Twelve of the locally transmitted cases have been linked to previous cases, while three are unlinked. The 12 linked cases had already been quarantined.

Separately, commuters going to get their Covid-19 vaccinations can now use two vouchers worth $15 each that ride-hailing firm Gojek Singapore is giving out to its users.

The vouchers can be used to book rides to and from Covid-19 vaccination centres around the island.

Meanwhile, a study has found that women in Singapore were less satisfied with their marriages - during and after the circuit breaker. And this could be because they had to take on more than their fair share of housework, on top of other stressors that the pandemic has brought to daily life.

The gender gap in terms of housework rose during the circuit breaker and persisted for all families, regardless of their income.

Dr Tan Ern Ser, a sociologist with the National University of Singapore, weighs in on these findings.

And don't miss this week's Life Weekend picks.

Journalist Jan Lee shares more on the much anticipated Friends reunion special show, which premiered on Thursday on HBO Go.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek talks about ground-up initiatives on social media that are encouraging people to buy from hawker stalls amid another round of tightened Covid-19 measures. These include Save the Elderly Hawkers and Where todapao.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.