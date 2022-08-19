The Big Story: 13 people evacuated from Aljunied flat fire, likely started by lit candle

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A fire broke out in a flat in the Aljunied area on Friday morning (Aug 19) and led to 13 people being evacuated from the Housing Board block.

A statement from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire at a sixth-storey unit at Block 3 Upper Aljunied Lane likely occurred due to a lit candle in the living room.

SCDF was alerted at 7.05am and extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

In other news, users of Google's Chrome browser on Windows, Mac and Linux computers are advised to install the latest update immediately, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore said on Thursday.

Google has rolled out a security update to its Chrome browser that addresses multiple vulnerabilities.