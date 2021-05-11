The Big Story: 13 new Covid-19 cases in the community; 7 linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Health Ministry reported 13 Covid-19 community cases among the 25 new infections on Tuesday (May 11).

Ten of the 13 local cases were linked to previous infections, including seven connected to the Changi Airport cluster. There are now 17 people in the cluster.

Meanwhile, in a ministerial statement to update Parliament on the Government's response to Covid-19 on Tuesday, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said that Singapore is now on a "knife's edge". He added that the country's community case numbers can go either way over the following few weeks.

"We have a chance of getting things under control by the end of the month," he said, adding that from experience, it only takes one lapse or one irresponsible action for an infection to happen. The infection may end up being a super-spreader event in the community.

Separately, in an update on the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster situation, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong revealed that close to 12,500 people have been tested as part of special testing operations carried out to detect any cases linked to the cluster.

Additionally, 12,000 TTSH staff and 1,000 patients, as well as close to 2,500 individuals who have been quarantined, have also been tested.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr Leong Hoe Nam weighs in on these developments.

We also share other highlights in Parliament and news in Singapore.