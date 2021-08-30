The Big Story: 120 bus drivers infected with Covid-19 so far, says LTA

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The Land Transport Authority said on Monday (Aug 30) that a total of 120 bus drivers have been infected with Covid-19 so far, making up about 1.3 per cent of the 9,500 bus captains in Singapore.

Of the 120 infected bus drivers, four were unvaccinated.

The rest are fully inoculated, and most are asymptomatic or showing only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday night, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke about key proposals recommended by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers. The workgroup has been tasked to improve the wages and well-being of lower-wage workers, which came under the spotlight during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 18 recommendations put forward by the workgroup include expanding the progressive wage model to new sectors, and implementing a new progressive wage scheme for specific occupations.

Senior minister of state for manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who also heads the workgroup, shares more details of these support measures with The Big Story.

Separately, scam victims lost $168 million to conmen in the top 10 scam categories in the first six months of 2021, a sharp spike from $63.5 million in the same period last year.

This comes on the back of a 16 per cent rise in the number of reported scam cases and a 11.2 per cent hike in overall crime, according to mid-year statistics released by the police on Monday.

