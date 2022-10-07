The Big Story: 11 stations in 3rd stage of Thomson-East Coast MRT line to open on Nov 13

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A total of 11 stations in the third stage of the Thomson-East Coast Line, stretching from Stevens to Gardens by the Bay, will start ferrying paying passengers on Nov 13.

To celebrate the opening, all passengers will be able to ride the trains for free on Nov 11 between the new stations.

Multimedia correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann joins the programme live from the new Maxwell station to share more details.