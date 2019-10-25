The Big Story: 10 private estates to undergo $29m upgrading, and Punggol eatery's live crab claw machine

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Friday's (Oct 25) episode, journalist Michelle Ng will talk about how 10 private estates in Singapore will be undergoing a $29 million upgrading.

More than 7,000 households will benefit from the improved facilities when upgrading works are completed in about four to five years.

Next, senior health correspondent Salma Khalik will discuss if dishonest doctors should be struck off the register and be barred from practising medicine.

This will be followed by Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals executive director Jaipal Singh Gill, who will share his stance on the live crab claw machine used by a Punggol seafood restaurant .

The House of Seafood restaurant has come under fire, after it was called out on Facebook by the SPCA as being cruel to the crabs.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.