The Big Story: 1 new Covid-19 case in the community, not linked to TTSH cluster

One new Covid-19 case in the community was reported at noon on Wednesday (May 5).

The Health Ministry said that the case is not linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

There were also 15 imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Meanwhile, there will be more entry restrictions at pre-schools and early intervention centres from Saturday (May 8), including a ban on all parents except those with newly enrolled children.

Mixing of children between different classes will also not be allowed, while field trips and other large group activities conducted outside centres will be suspended.

These tightened rules at pre-school centres follow a slew of other measures announced by the multi-ministry task force on Tuesday.

Professor Dale Fisher, senior infectious diseases consultant at National University Hospital, weighs in on whether these rules are too strict. He also explains if more stringent measures should have been imposed.

Also on the show, tech editor Irene Tham shares more about the TraceTogether app and token. TraceTogether will be mandatory for check-ins at venues with higher footfall starting May 17.