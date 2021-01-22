The Big Story: 1 community case among 15 new Covid-19 infections confirmed on Jan 22

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday (Jan 22), Singapore reported one Covid-19 case in the community among 15 new infections.

The remaining 14 cases were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival here.

Meanwhile, it's the first day of the roll out of compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid testing at all land checkpoints.

Starting 9am on Friday, cargo drivers - and those accompanying them - entering Singapore will have to undergo the test at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

We speak to Mr James Sim, the head of business development at chicken supplier Kee Song Food Corporation, on how this process has affected the company's supply chain processes.

Meanwhile, Saturday (Jan 23) marks a year since Singapore reported its first Covid-19 case.

In a special edition of Insight tomorrow, The Straits Times will be highlighting noteworthy milestones in our fight against the virus. News editor Karamjit Kaur tells us how this project was put together.