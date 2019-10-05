The Backend Show: Halloween Horror Nights 2019

SINGAPORE - From theatre shows to amusement parks and everyday places, discover a different world behind the scenes with video series The Backend Show.

Follow multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow on her adventures to find out about the nuts and bolts of how things work in the daily operations of various establishments.

In Saturday's (Oct 5) episode, the tongue-in-cheek show investigates Halloween Horror Nights 9.

Kimberly unmasks scare actors, uncovers the intricacies of special effects make-up and gets scared by their show director.

She also refuses to enter any of the haunted houses.

The video series will be released monthly on The Straits Times website, Facebook and YouTube.