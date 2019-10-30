The Backend Show: Behind the scenes of the Singapore Cable Car

Defy your fear of heights and step aboard the cable car! Join Kim on a date through the skies as she investigates how the crew operates, from cable car maintenance to serving up meals within 15 seconds.
SINGAPORE - From theatre shows to amusement parks and everyday places, discover a different world behind the scenes with video series The Backend Show.

Join multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow on her adventures to find out how things work in the daily operations of various establishments.

In this episode, the show looks at how the iconic cable cars function, how the cabins are maintained and how the cable cars were brought to Singapore.

Kimberly also learns how the staff put together the Cable Car Sky Dining experience and finds out what food is best to consume while suspended in the sky.

