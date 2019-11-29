The Backend Show: Behind the scenes of The Golden Duck

SINGAPORE - From theatre shows to amusement parks and everyday places, discover a different world behind the scenes with video series The Backend Show.

Follow multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow on her adventures to find out about the nuts and bolts of how things work in the daily operations of various establishments.

In Friday's (Nov 29) episode, the show takes a look at local snack company The Golden Duck.

Kimberly gives an unofficial factory tour, makes some suggestions for potential new snacks and reveals the other names the company could have been called.

The Backend Show is released monthly on The Straits Times website, Facebook and YouTube.