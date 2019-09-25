The Backend Show: Behind the scenes of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE - From theatre shows to amusement parks and everyday places, discover a different world behind the scenes with new video series The Backend Show.

Join multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow on her adventures to find out how things work in the daily operations of various establishments.

In Tuesday's (Sept 24) episode, the tongue-in-cheek show looks at how the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix experience is put together by exploring the first F1 street circuit in Asia.

She learns how the circuit is built, goes on a tour of all the entertainment zones, and speaks to members of the crew with risky trackside jobs.

The video series is released monthly on The Straits Times website, Facebook and YouTube.