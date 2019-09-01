The Backend Show: Behind the scenes of S.E.A. Aquarium

SINGAPORE - From theatre shows to amusement parks and everyday places, discover a different world behind the scenes with video series The Backend Show.

Follow multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow on her adventures to find out about the nuts and bolts of how things work in the daily operations of various establishments.

In Sunday's (Sept 1) episode, the tongue-in-cheek show uncovers the inner workings of the S.E.A. Aquariumby investigating their approach to animal care and habitat maintenance.

She swims with the sharks, learns more about the resident manta rays and finds out just how much food is required to feed all the animals.

The video series is released monthly on The Straits Times website, Facebook and YouTube.