The Backend Show: Behind the scenes of Night Safari

SINGAPORE - From theatre shows to amusement parks and everyday places, discover a different world behind the scenes with new video series The Backend Show.

Follow multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow on her adventures to find out about the nuts and bolts of how things work in the daily operations of various establishments.

In Monday's (July 8) episode, the tongue-in-cheek show looks at what it takes for the Night Safari, the world's first nocturnal wildlife park, to welcome visitors on a daily basis.

Kimberly spends some quality time with a few elephants, examines the horticultural design of the park and uncovers the hard truth about working with dangerous animals.

She also solves an old mystery from her past.

The video series will be released monthly on The Straits Times website, Facebook and YouTube.