The Backend Show: Behind the scenes of Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities

SINGAPORE - From theatre productions to amusement parks and even everyday places - discover a different world behind the scenes with The Backend Show.

Follow multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow as she pulls apart the nuts and bolts of daily operations in various establishments.

In Friday's (June 14) episode, the tongue-in-cheek show looks at how a Cirque du Soleil show is put together by exploring the Big Top of Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities at their stop in Sendai, Japan.

Kimberly attempts to recreate a flying bicycle stunt, experiences an aerial somersault and speaks to crew members to uncover the inner workings of the modern-day circus.

The Backend Show is released monthly on The Straits Times website, Facebook and YouTube.