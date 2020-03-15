The Backend Show: Behind the scenes of Covid-19 preparations

SINGAPORE - From theatre shows to amusement parks and everyday places, discover a different world behind the scenes with video series The Backend Show.

Follow multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow on her adventures to find out about the nuts and bolts of how things work in the daily operations of various establishments.

In Sunday's (March 15) special episode, Kimberly learns about the enhanced measures taken by various tourist attractions to maintain cleanliness and safety for its visitors.

She takes a look at how rides are being cleaned at Universal Studios Singapore, how often facilities in indoor playgrounds like Clip 'n Climb HomeTeamNS Tampines have to be disinfected, and how water parks like the Singapore Sports Hub's Splash-N-Surf are maintained.

The Backend Show is released monthly on The Straits Times website, Facebook and YouTube.