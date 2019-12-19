The Backend Show: Behind the scenes of Christmas traditions

SINGAPORE - From theatre shows to amusement parks and everyday places, discover a different world behind the scenes with video series The Backend Show.

Follow multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow on her adventures to find out about the nuts and bolts of how things work in the daily operations of various establishments.

In this Christmas special, Kimberly explores the history behind holiday traditions, and takes a look at the skills needed to wrap presents, become a mall Santa, decorate log cakes and put up a Christmas tree.

It's an edition that truly decks the halls with boughs of folly.

The Backend Show is released monthly on The Straits Times website, Facebook and YouTube.