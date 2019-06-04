The Backend Show: Backstage at The Phantom of the Opera

SINGAPORE - From theatre shows to amusement parks and everyday places, discover a different world behind the scenes with new video series The Backend Show.

Follow multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow on her adventures to find out about the nuts and bolts of how things work in the daily operations of various establishments.

In Tuesday's (June 4) pilot episode, the tongue-in-cheek show uncovers the inner workings of musical theatre by investigating how The Phantom of the Opera is set up for the Singapore stop of its world tour.

She speaks to actors Jonathan Roxmouth, Meghan Picerno and Matt Leisy, who play The Phantom, Christine Daae and Raoul respectively in The Phantom of the Opera world tour, as well as members of its crew to get the inside scoop on their jobs - with unexpected results.

The video series will be released monthly on The Straits Times website, Facebook and YouTube.