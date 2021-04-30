Superb view, but not for faint-hearted

The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge is set to open in Portugal next Monday and it is not one for the faint-hearted.

It is 516m long and suspended across a valley 175m above the Paiva River.

Called 516 Arouca, the bridge is located near the town of Arouca in northern Portugal.

Local news outlets reported that the bridge took more than three years to construct.

The attraction offers a unique vantage point to take in the surrounding natural landscape.

It is expected to become a massive draw for tourists in Portugal.

Visits to the bridge must be led by guides and tickets cost €12 (S$19).