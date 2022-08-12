Street Dance competition Super 24 returns after two-year hiatus

Popular street dance competition Super 24 is making a comeback in after a two-year hiatus.

The initial teaser post on Instagram announcing its return received more than 1,079 shares in two days.

In the competition, held at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday (Aug 14), 39 teams of 24 dancers will perform a 90-second routine within an 8m by 8m square stage.

Super 24 says the contest emphasizes teamwork and ingenuity.

The Straits Times spoke to three teams Let's Funk 'N' Go, LionCityLIte and Bonsai as they discuss their dance styles and approach to the competition.