STLive: Flyers, meetings to raise awareness on monkeypox among men who have sex with men: Action for Aids

Singapore's Health Ministry has said that education and outreach to at-risk groups are important in reducing the spread of Monkeypox.

This follows the World Health Organisation's (WHO) declaration of the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern, the highest level of alert for a disease, due to its rapid spread around the world.

WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said, "Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners".

Professor Roy Chan, founder and president of Action for Aids Singapore explains why it is important not stigmatise groups that are most at risk.