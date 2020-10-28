ST News Night: Zouk turns into cinema; 123k commuters affected by Oct 14 MRT breakdown

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Oct 28) stories include Zouk's latest transformation into a social cinema club. The nightlife giant's new pivot is part of its plan to weather the Covid-10 pandemic storm, and will see its main room transformed into a cinema from Wednesday to Saturday nights.

Other stories include more details on the Oct 14 MRT breakdown, and close to $12,000 in donations raised for an eight-year-old girl who has been in a coma since she was flung out of a van last Friday.