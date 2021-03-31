ST News Night: Worshippers in S'pore allowed to sing with masks on from April 5

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

For the first time in almost a year, congregants will be allowed to sing during worship services, but only with their masks on and for up to a total of 30 minutes. In an announcement on Wednesday (March 31), the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said that this will come into effect from April 5.

And New York City police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man after he attacked an Asian woman on Monday, and charged him with felony assault as a hate crime.