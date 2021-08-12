ST News Night: Woman who refused to wear mask gets lawyer on day she was set to plead guilty

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In a turn of events on Thursday (Aug 12), a lawyer turned up in court to represent Phoon Chiu Yoke just as she was expected to plead guilty. Phoon, the woman caught on video not wearing a mask at Marina Bay Sands and arguing with a safe distancing ambassador, has been in remand since her bail was revoked on July 24.

Meanwhile, the authorities are taking food and beverage establishment Darts Buddy to court. It allegedly shuttered its main entrance to conceal the consumption of liquor on the premises after 10.30pm.