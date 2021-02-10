ST News Night: Woman found dead after Tampines stabbing incident; suspected assailant found motionless in Punggol

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story on Wednesday (Feb 10) - a man and woman have died following an early morning stabbing incident in Tampines.

Meanwhile, six restaurants, including Zam Zam in North Bridge Road and Crystal Jade Jiang Nan in VivoCity, have been ordered to close for not complying with safe management measures.

In other news, five ministries have unveiled the Singapore Green Plan 2030. This plan will help chart the country's way towards a more sustainable future over the next decade.