ST News Night: Woman dies of injuries after Ang Mo Kio fire

Here's what you need to know on Friday (March 5). A 48 year old woman has died from her injuries after a fire broke out in a HDB flat at Ang Mo Kio on Friday morning. The woman and a 20 year old man - believed to be her son - were unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

And Singapore is set to raise the maximum penalties for those convicted of three types of sex crimes. The offences are - outrage of modesty or molestation, sexual activity carried out in the presence of a minor aged between 14 and 16 or showing them sexual images, as well as similar activity done in front of a minor aged between 16 and 18.