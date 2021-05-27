ST News Night: Why are some employees still working from office?

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

On Thursday (May 27), lack of trust has been cited among the reasons why some workers in Singapore continue to be told to return to office despite Covid-19 curbs. Other reasons include concerns about productivity and inflexible company policy.

Also, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has announced that it has decided not to send a delegation of pilgrims for the Haj pilgrimage in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year.