ST News Night: Who will be next S'pore PM following succession setback?

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In what has been described as an unexpected turn of events, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has stepped aside as the People's Action Party's 4G team leader - effectively giving up his position as Singapore's future Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that he will stay on as Prime Minister, but will continue to ensure a smooth handover before he eventually steps down.

Also in the news, Myanmar's ambassador to the UK Kyaw Zwar Minn has urged the British government to not work with envoy Chit Win or any other ambassador the military council might try to nominate in the future. He said this after he was locked out of his own embassy in London by his former Deputy Ambassador, having spoke out against Myanmar's military coup in recent weeks.