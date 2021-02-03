ST News Night: What you need to know about Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

News Night's top story for Wednesday (Feb 3) - Singapore has approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use, with the first shipment expected to arrive in March. Dr Leong Hoe Nam, infectious diseases expert at Rophi Clinic, discusses what you need to know about the Moderna vaccine before it is rolled out here.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged by the military government for breaches of import-export laws.

This comes after Military rule was reimposed in the country on Monday (Feb 1) when soldiers detained Ms Suu Kyi, 75, head of the National League for Democracy party (NLD), and other lawmakers in a series of dawn raids.