ST News Night: Water treatment firm Hyflux put under judicial management

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Nov 16) stories include homegrown water treatment firm Hyflux being placed under judicial management.

Other stories include new private home sales halved in October after a clampdown on options to purchase, and a new index by UOB that revealed that millennials are the most optimistic group amid the Covid-19 pandemic.