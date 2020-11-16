ST News Night: Water treatment firm Hyflux put under judicial management

  • Published
    50 min ago

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Nov 16) stories include homegrown water treatment firm Hyflux being placed under judicial management.

Other stories include new private home sales halved in October after a clampdown on options to purchase, and a new index by UOB that revealed that millennials are the most optimistic group amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 