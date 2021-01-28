ST News Night: Viral audio clip about staff hired for CNY spot checks debunked by ministry

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Thursday (Jan 28) - an audio clip circulating on WhatsApp about people being hired to enforce household visiting rules during Chinese New Year has been debunked by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Meanwhile, Singaporeans furnished a mother's rental flat in 10 minutes, after she had approached MP Sun Xueling for help. Ms Sun tells News Night her reaction to the outpouring of generosity from netizens.

With Chinese New Year inching closer, we speak to the man behind the 'Lohei' app, Mr Koh Beng Liang or DJBeng, who tells us his motivation for creating it.