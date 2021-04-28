ST News Night: Vaccinated S'pore residents who travel to places with low Covid-19 cases may be exempt from quarantine on return

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

New Night's top story for Wednesday (April 28) - Singapore can consider allowing residents who are vaccinated to travel to countries that have low numbers of Covid-19 cases without having to be quarantined on their return, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Separately, more than 5,500 workers have been tested as part of a pre-emptive Covid-19 testing operation across various dorms and worksites from April 23 to 26, said the Ministry of Manpower.

Also on the show - MasterChef Singapore contestant Jai Ganesh shares how his life has changed since he took part in the contest.

