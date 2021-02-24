ST News Night: Tuas industrial fire injures eight

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story on Wednesday (Feb 24) - eight people were taken to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries, following a fire at an industrial building in Tuas.

Meanwhile, former wild boar attack victim Alice Ng recalls her own horrific experience from more than two years ago. This comes following the wild boar attacks in Punggol which left two women injured on Saturday evening.

Also, four F&B outlets have been ordered to close for breaching safe management measures during the Chinese New Year period. They include Club One Min in Concorde Shopping Mall and Jin Jin Eating House at North Bridge Road. Another 234 people have also been fined for failing to follow safe distancing at parks and beaches, according to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).