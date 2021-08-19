ST News Night: Travel to resume: S'pore reopens borders in calibrated manner

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

Singapore will launch its first vaccinated travel lanes with Germany and Brunei, which will allow incoming travellers from these two nations to enter without serving a stay-home notice.

Fully vaccinated Singapore residents can also go to Germany for quarantine-free leisure travel.