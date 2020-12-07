ST News Night: TraceTogether key to moving into S'pore's Phase 3

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The top story on Monday (Dec 7) looks at how Phase 3 of Singapore's reopening is unlikely to happen by the end of year unless uptake of Trace Together improves.

In other stories, a property developer is building a luxury condominium in Geylang around two terraced houses after their owners refused to sell their freehold properties.

Also, Singaporeans can now use a single online platform to get their personal financial information from different banks and government agencies.