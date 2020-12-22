ST News Night: Tighter S'pore border restrictions for UK, NSW travellers from Dec 24

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Tuesday (Dec 22) - in light of the Covid-19 situation, Singapore has tightened travel restrictions against those with recent travel history to the United Kingdom and New South Wales in Australia.

In other news, a coroner's inquiry into the death of a convicted kidnapper in Changi Prison found that prison officers had not been negligent.

Also, a projectile, believed to be a war relic, has been found at terrace unit under construction in Jalan Rabu in Shunfu.