ST News Night: Tighter S'pore border restrictions for UK, NSW travellers from Dec 24

  • Updated
    1 hour ago
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Tuesday (Dec 22) - in light of the Covid-19 situation, Singapore has tightened travel restrictions against those with recent travel history to the United Kingdom and New South Wales in Australia.

In other news, a coroner's inquiry into the death of a convicted kidnapper in Changi Prison found that prison officers had not been negligent.

Also, a projectile, believed to be a war relic, has been found at terrace unit under construction in Jalan Rabu in Shunfu.

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 