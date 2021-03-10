ST News Night: Terror plot on a place of worship in S'pore thwarted; second such case in recent months

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Here's what you need to know on Wednesday (March 10). A 20-year-old man who had planned to use a knife to attack and kill Jews leaving a synagogue, and to take up arms abroad, has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

This is the second case of a thwarted terror plot on a place of worship in recent months.

Meanwhile, Singapore's economy will grow by 5.8 per cent this year, better than the 5.5 per cent expansion predicted earlier. This is according to a Monetary Authority of Singapore survey of professional forecasters.

Also in the news - Disney+ has officially surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers just 16 months after launching.