ST News Night: Temperamental weather in S'pore could make you sick

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Tuesday - doctors warn that the recent tempermental weather in Singapore might affect your immune system, and lead to the flaring up of conditions such as heatstroke, asthma and eczema.

Meanwhile, Singapore will start Covid-19 vaccination for seniors aged 70 and above from Wednesday (Jan 27). The vaccination pilots will begin in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar, where larger numbers of the elderly reside.