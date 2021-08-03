ST News Night: Teen who suffered cardiac arrest after Covid-19 jab is on the road to recovery

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

The 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest after taking the Covid-19 vaccine in early July is currently in a general ward and is responding well to treatment.

The teenager had collapsed at home on the morning of July 3, shortly after a strenuous weightlifting session, six days after his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine.