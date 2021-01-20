ST News Night: TB screening for S'pore Pools Bedok Betting Centre patrons after 2 clusters found

  • Published
    1 hour ago

News Night's top story for Wednesday (Jan 20) - two separate tuberculosis clusters involving a total of 18 people who visited the Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre have been identified by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the aviation sector is still reeling from the Covid-19 outbreak, with Singapore's Changi Airport hit by an 82.8 per cent drop in passenger traffic last year.

