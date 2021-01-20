ST News Night: TB screening for S'pore Pools Bedok Betting Centre patrons after 2 clusters found

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Wednesday (Jan 20) - two separate tuberculosis clusters involving a total of 18 people who visited the Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre have been identified by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the aviation sector is still reeling from the Covid-19 outbreak, with Singapore's Changi Airport hit by an 82.8 per cent drop in passenger traffic last year.