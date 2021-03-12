ST News Night: SUSS student helped provide criminals with 'untraceable' cars

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

Here's what you need to know on Friday (March 12). Part-time SUSS student Tan Wen Jie has pleaded guilty to conspiring to cheat the Land Transport Authority and Singapore Customs. Tan allegedly helped provide criminals with cars that were modified to become 'untraceable'.

Meanwhile, about 100 shoppers and tenants in Chinatown Point were evacuated on Friday morning after a fire broke out at a shop on the first floor of the mall. One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Also in the news - Singapore could open bilateral travel corridors for vaccinated passengers in the second half of the year, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung during an interview with Money FM 89.3. This comes as Singapore explores ways to open up its borders and revive air travel.