ST News Night: Staggered starts to new school year

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Friday (Dec 18) - only K1 and P1 pupils will need to report to their new schools when the official school year starts on Jan 4 for Ministry of Education kindergartens and primary schools.

Also in the news - authorities step up checks on F&B outlets to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safe management measures over the festive period.

