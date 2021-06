SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top stories as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

With school holidays coming to an end and restrictions easing, schools and Institutes of Higher Learning will gradually allow more students to return to campus.